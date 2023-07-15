Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.
- Restore Rondebosch Common for Mandela Day
- Nia Classes in Stanford
- Milnerton Players Auditions for the musical ‘Christmas in Cape Town’
Ahead of Nelson Mandela Day (observed annually on 18 July), The Friends of Rondebosch Common is inviting everyone to join them on Saturday (15 July 2023) at their planting event for the Rondebosch Common Restoration Project.
The group is encouraging the public to lend a hand and do their part by giving "67 minutes of their time to the conservation of one of the last remaining remnants of Cape Flats Sand Fynbos in the Southern Suburbs."
The event will take place from 10h30 to 12h30 at the Kikuyu lawn next to the main Rondebosch Common car park.
Please bring along gardening gloves, a small hand spade, and/or a small fork for planting.
Visit their Facebook page for more info.
Get ready to dance, connect and grow!
Nia Art of Sensation trainer Mia Steyn will be hosting an elements workshop in Stanford on Saturday (15 July 2023) from 2 pm to 5pm.
So what is Nia? The Nia Technique combines martial arts, modern dance arts and yoga in a workout set to music.
The elements workshop "will delve into the exquisite blend of elements, music, and movement to help you ground, release, and flow gracefully through life."
Anyone, no matter your fitness level, is welcome to attend.
For more information contact Mia on 082 874 2176.
Calling all actors, singers and dancers!
The Milnerton Players will be holding auditions on Saturday (15 July 2023) and Sunday (16 July 2023) for their new musical ‘Christmas in Cape Town’.
The musical is written and directed by veteran thespian Sheila McCormick with musical direction by Tersia Harley and choreography by Danalia Borman.
For audition requirements and to book audition slots please e-mail: macdram@afrihost.co.za
Click here for more information.
