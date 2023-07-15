NSFAS pleads for patience over new payment system, promises smooth process soon

Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment. 18 July 2023 4:53 PM
WC govt nearly doubles LEAP deployment to Delft Between January and March, crime stats show Delft had the highest murder rate in the province and the third highest in the country... 18 July 2023 3:38 PM
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns. 18 July 2023 2:58 PM
Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arre... 18 July 2023 2:39 PM
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly' ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact. 18 July 2023 2:23 PM
Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off? A recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured. 18 July 2023 1:36 PM
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment. 18 July 2023 4:53 PM
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance. 18 July 2023 1:23 PM
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson! The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know. 18 July 2023 8:05 AM
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese. 18 July 2023 1:59 PM
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security? But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too! 18 July 2023 1:25 PM
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why... Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry. 18 July 2023 1:10 PM
Simoné Kruger closes the World Para Champs with discus world record & gold medal The 18-year-old rewrote history in the F38 discus event, setting a new world record with a throw of 38.1m to snatch the gold medal... 18 July 2023 3:12 PM
'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come' The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller. 18 July 2023 11:38 AM
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July. 17 July 2023 8:59 PM
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban. 18 July 2023 1:45 PM
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
Deal or No Deal SA: Local celebs take the stage for charity Mark your calendar for these popular South African personalities. 18 July 2023 11:15 AM
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months. 18 July 2023 2:37 PM
China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment 'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment. 18 July 2023 1:20 PM
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
NSFAS pleads for patience over new payment system, promises smooth process soon

15 July 2023 8:32 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Payment system
National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

This follows widespread complaints by students over the new funding system implemented this month, but Nsfas says as this is a new system, it's bound to have unexpected glitches.

JOHANNESBURG - Funding scheme NSFAS said it's working swiftly to ensure that students who are not registered on its new payment system are assisted.

This follows widespread complaints by students over the new funding system implemented this month.

Among the issues students have complained about is bank charges, which are more than those of commercial banks, and that some students have not received their bank cards yet.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said to date, 75% of students have been registered with the rest expected to be onboarded by the end of the month.

NSFAS has assured students that it will implement the recommendations made by the South African Union of Students this week as it works to resolve challenges with the new payment system.

ALSO READ:

NSFAS says it's working to fix issues with new direct payment system

NSFAS said that as this is a new system it's bound to have unexpected glitches, but it will ensure that the process is smooth for all students.

This as students at the Tshwane University of Technology held protests over the new system, saying that it had been rushed.

They have called for for the institution to be exempt from the system until next year.


This article first appeared on EWN : NSFAS pleads for patience over new payment system, promises smooth process soon




Street vendor / Pexels: Denniz Futalan

[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea

18 July 2023 4:53 PM

Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.

FILE: An official ceremony for the deployment of new Leap officers was held in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town on 11 August 2022. Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter

WC govt nearly doubles LEAP deployment to Delft

18 July 2023 3:38 PM

Between January and March, crime stats show Delft had the highest murder rate in the province and the third highest in the country.

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa

18 July 2023 2:58 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.

FILE: Dr Nandipha Magudumana, one of six accused in the Thabo Bester prisonbreak, appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court to apply for bail on 5 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert

18 July 2023 2:47 PM

Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.

Waterfront, Cape Town. Wikimedia Commons: ~ souTH AFRica ~

[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?

18 July 2023 2:45 PM

Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: @Min_JCS/Twitter

Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC

18 July 2023 2:39 PM

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arrest warrant issued by the court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'

18 July 2023 2:23 PM

ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.

FILE: Dr Nandipha Magudumana, one of six accused in the Thabo Bester prisonbreak, appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court to apply for bail on 5 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails

18 July 2023 1:55 PM

All the news you need to know.

President Cyril Ramaphosa replied to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 16 February 2023. Picture: Supplied/GCIS

Court orders Ramaphosa's affidavit on Putin arrest warrant to be made public

18 July 2023 1:34 PM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) went to court on Monday to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to share the document.

© gajus/123rf.com

SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus

18 July 2023 1:23 PM

In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.

