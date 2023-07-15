ANC RET faction rejects Zuma ConCourt ruling: ‘You shall see trouble’
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress's (ANC) so-called Radical Economic Transformation (RET) has vowed to defend former President Jacob Zuma as he faces renewed threats of arrest.
This comes after the Constitutional Court upheld a decision by a lower court to set aside Zuma's medical parole.
The Constitutional Court's ruling effectively means that Zuma needs to return to prison to finish serving his 15-month jail term for being in contempt of court when he snubbed the State Capture Commission.
READ MORE:
-
ConCourt dismisses bid to overturn SCA ruling that Zuma must return to prison
-
'Decision on Zuma's sentence needs to be taken': DA's Malatsi on ConCourt ruling
-
Zuma's medical care in Russia unrelated to ConCourt ruling, says JZ Foundation
National chairperson of the RET faction, Nkosentsha Shezi hit out at the judiciary, once again.
"Our judges are really overlooking the fact that there is a separation of powers in this country and there are other institutions of government that must be given a fair share of governance. So, we reject the decision by the Constitutional Court."
But the exact time Zuma should serve, if any, would still be determined by the Department of Correctional Services.
Shezi warned of the consequences.
"Not that I'm planning trouble, but you shall see trouble. Our people have not changed but we have said it on a number of occasions that we stand with [former] President Zuma."
Any court that can declare that @PresJGZuma must go back to jail is enemy of fake peace that we enjoy in this country. @ConCourtSA must put SA first and stop what seems to be the court being used by foreign agencies and enemies of black people. We love Pres Zuma, we support him. pic.twitter.com/TN0UHBP0gB' Nkosentsha Shezi (@NShezi) July 13, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC RET faction rejects Zuma ConCourt ruling: ‘You shall see trouble’
