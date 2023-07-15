Malema to Ramaphosa on pardoning Zuma: 'Choose peace, he's served, it's enough'
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, should the commissioner of Correctional Services decide he needs to return to jail.
This week the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal's ruling on Jacob Zuma’s release on medical parole.
Effectively this means the former president must return to jail.
It left it to Correctional Services to decide whether he needs to return to jail.
READ MORE:
-
ConCourt dismisses bid to overturn SCA ruling that Zuma must return to prison
-
ANC RET faction rejects Zuma ConCourt ruling: ‘You shall see trouble’
-
'Decision on Zuma's sentence needs to be taken': DA's Malatsi on ConCourt ruling
The former president was sentenced to 15 months behind bars by the apex court for being in contempt of the court in 2021.
His home province, KwaZulu-Natal, and parts of Gauteng were rocked by violence and destruction during that period, with over 300 people dying during the unrest.
Malema said the country needs to do all it can to avoid a repeat of those events.
“The president’s hands are not tied and that’s what we want to remind him of.
"We have reached a point where we must choose peace over all these types of things that we are talking about. To say no one is above the law and all of that... Zuma has served - it’s enough.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Malema to Ramaphosa on pardoning Zuma: 'Choose peace, he's served, it's enough'
More from Local
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
WC govt nearly doubles LEAP deployment to Delft
Between January and March, crime stats show Delft had the highest murder rate in the province and the third highest in the country.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.Read More
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More
Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arrest warrant issued by the court for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Read More
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'
ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
All the news you need to know.Read More
Court orders Ramaphosa's affidavit on Putin arrest warrant to be made public
The Democratic Alliance (DA) went to court on Monday to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to share the document.Read More