Will Cape Town's new 'smart speed signs' improve driver behaviour?
The City of Cape Town is receiving more and more complaints of speeding in the Mother City's popular Atlantic Seaboard.
The noise caused by drivers going hell for leather in cars with modified exhausts is another source of frustration.
In a bid to curb the problem, the City's now installed two smart speed signs along busy High Level Road.
These signs have been found to reduce speeding by up to 25% overseas, notes Ward Councillor Ian McMahon.
Vehicles travelling in both directions on High Level Road were speeding, so these innovative global best practice nudging techniques in speed control management were needed in both directions to affect a change in driver behaviour.Rob Quintas, Mayco Member - Urban Mobility
The regulators track the speed of a vehicle and show the recorded speed on the variable message signs to grab the attention of drivers.
We hope that if a driver sees the actual speed they are travelling on a 50km/h road, it will create a front-of-mind message for the driver to slow down.Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor
The two smart speed signs are located at 109 and 201 High Level Road.
Should this initiative succeed, they'd like to see more of these regulators installed to curb speeding says Councillor Nicola Jowell.
