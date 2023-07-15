Pollsmoor crackdown sees inmates arrested IN prison with phones, drugs
A multi-agency raid on sections of Pollsmoor Prison this week resulted in the arrests of inmates and the seizure of drugs.
The operation to crack down on criminal activities "inside" was carried out by the Department of Correctional Services, the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement, Metro Police and Traffic Services.
Previous reports suggesting that the notorious numbers gangs control trade within prison walls were borne out by the raid says JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security.
Among the goods confiscated were 21 packets of Tik, 11 tablets of Mandrax and 17 packets of dagga.
Numerous inmates were arrested after finding various prohibited articles in their possession, while several items were seized as evidence.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
Allegations readily arise how much of the gang warfare across the streets of the Cape Flats are controlled from within the prisons, where prominent gang leaders still issue orders. During the high-impact exercise, 52 cellphones were seized along with a two-way radio.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
On 17 July the world will commemorate international Criminal Justice Day, Smith noted.
In South Africa there is still much to be done in realising a just, peaceful and safer country for all, he said.
"This includes helping to ensure the effective incarceration of those convicted for their crimes."
