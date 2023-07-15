Sleep Disturbances: ‘Sleep deprivation has become the norm for many people’
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.
- Sleep plays a vital role in good health and well-being
- Adults need at least seven hours of sleep per night
- One of our biggest sleep distractions is technology
Struggling to fall asleep? You’re not alone.
Nyati says we live in a very fast-paced world and sleep deprivation has become the norm for many people.
Nyati adds that besides stress and anxiety, one of the other issues affecting our sleep is technology.
Because we spend so many hours on social media, we are overstimulating our brain at a time when we are actually expecting to sleep, says Nyati.
The blue light that comes from the devices actually works against the normal patterns of us getting to sleep. If there is one thing that we need to learn to manage, it's our screentime.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
As we all know, sleep is vital.
Nyati explains that there is a biological clock or the circadian rhythm which is important to regulate how the body repairs itself.
When you don't get enough sleep, it means you are not getting enough repair and replenishments in your body.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Adults need at least seven hours of sleep per night.
Nyati advises that if you have serious sleeping difficulties, you should consult a health practitioner because you could have an underlying health problem.
There are ways that you can try and deal with your sleep challenges, Nyati says:
- Incorporate more vegetables and fish into your diet
- Reduce your sugar intake
- Reduce stress and anxiety by exercising
If you find yourself having to take sleeping aids or sleeping tablets for a prolonged period, then get yourself evaluated and tested.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
This article first appeared on 702 : Sleep Disturbances: ‘Sleep deprivation has become the norm for many people’
