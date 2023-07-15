Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

Are we overusing the term 'narcissist'? How to tell when it actually applies

15 July 2023 4:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Psychology
Mental health
Narcissism
weekend breakfast
Sara-Jayne Makwala King

'Narcissist' has become a buzzword, and the label is sometimes thrown about to the detriment of all involved.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to counselling psychologist Sanam Naran (founder of the Conscious Psychology practice) and Dr Qhama Cossie, Head of the Division of General Adult Psychiatry at UCT.

Keep seeing posts on social media about how to identify a narcissist, how to leave a relationship with one, deal with one at work ad infinitum?

Since the term has become such a buzzword has it become too easy to dump this label on someone?

© ocusfocus/123rf.com
© ocusfocus/123rf.com

Sara-Jayne Makwala King decided to explore the pathology of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) and whether the general public misunderstands it.

She chats to counselling psychologist Sanam Naran, founder of the Conscious Psychology practice and Dr Qhama Cossie, Head of the Division of General Adult Psychiatry at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Naran agrees that the label "narcissist" is being thrown around too freely right now, especially in the media and on social media.

While it might describe traits in a person, it must be remembered that we all have traits as such she says.

It would also present with my clients in therapy... I thought about it for a while and realised that it's been misused and continues to hold this stigma around mental health.

Sanam Naran, Founder - Conscious Psychology

Initially the word 'narcissist' became such a trending word and everyone wanted to latch on to what a narcissist is and who in my life identifies with this label... I think people are tired of seeing this word over and over again because it doesn't do justice to certain patterns of behaviour, especially in relationships.

Sanam Naran, Founder - Conscious Psychology

Dr Cossie also emphasizes the need to differentiate between something that's a trait, and something that is a disorder.

It becomes a disorder when it's long-lasting, when I've been like this for my whole adult life... when I'm ALWAYS like this irrespective of the environment, and where I can't change how I need to act.

Dr Qhama Cossie, Head: Division of General Adult Psychiatry - UCT

In this scenario, things become difficult when the behaviour starts impairing a person's various roles and their relationships, causing distress to the individual and to other people.

THIS is what is called a disorder, Dr Cossie emphasizes.

With narcissistic personality disorder, people are arrogant. They're full of themselves, they're grandiose all the time, they have these fantasies about how good they are and how successful they are... They have these fantasies about what they've done or what they're going to do.

Dr Qhama Cossie, Head: Division of General Adult Psychiatry - UCT

They associate with special people or with special institutions, so they belong to these clubs that we all want to belong to and look up to. They need the adoration of other people, and in needing adoration they're very often manipulative. They manipulate people and situations so that they come out on top.

Dr Qhama Cossie, Head: Division of General Adult Psychiatry - UCT

Dispelling the popular opinion that narcissists don't seek help, Dr Cossie notes people with NPD in fact do often present for care because they feel distress.

The thing with any disorder is that it's a disorder because we're not able to adapt and not able to function in the world, he says.

People do turn to psychologists and psychiatrists because they're struggling to manage in the real world, so someone with NPD often is depressed because their relationships are not going well, their jobs aren't going well, so they come with depression, anxiety, substance use...

Dr Qhama Cossie, Head: Division of General Adult Psychiatry - UCT

The psychiatrist also notes that there is a difference between someone who is narcissistic and someone who is a sociopath or a psychopath.

While narcissists may be manipulative, many in fact do feel remorse he explains.

The danger of mixing all these things together surely doesn't leave much room for change, growth empathy or healing, comments Makwala King.

As humans we want to explain behaviour and want to almost feel better about why somebody someone may have treated us poorly and so we latch on to this label, but it doesn't serve us. I often say if you're labelling someone as a narcissist, why is that? What is the underlying feeling there, because there's often a reason deeper than just labelling them as a narcissist that needs to be looked at more deeply.

Sanam Naran, Founder - Conscious Psychology

It's also a way for us to not take accountability for the role that we play in all the relationships that we have... and so if we continue to label people as narcissists we then don't look at _our _role in the relationship and how we may be playing into those dynamics... And, again, that is unhelpful... There is no growth for us and there is no healing that will take place if there's constant blame.

Sanam Naran, Founder - Conscious Psychology

Scroll up to listen to the fascinating discussion




- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
