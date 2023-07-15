[WATCH] Making waves: Otter goes viral with attempt to snatch surfboard





Screengrab from video posted by Hefti Brunold on Instagram, Hefti Brunold III

Earlier this year, a seal pup made news when it attacked beachgoers at Clifton in Cape Town.

Now a sea otter is making international headlines with its aggressive attempt to wrest control of a board from a surfer enjoying the waves off Santa Cruz beach in California.

The surfer eventually had to back off.

This particular otter reportedly has a "history of stealing{.

Footage of the incident was posted on TikTok by Hefti Brunold III.

"Apparently this otter was raised in captivity and is not at all afraid of humans" says the caption.

One viewer comments that the surfer in question said his rental board had been damaged, and he was let off the hook because the rental company just "couldn't believe" what had happened to him.

"I think I saw the same otter doing the same thing at the same spot, previous weekend…" read another comment.

Various news outlets have reported there is mounting concern about the otter's aggressive behaviour.

"Wildlife authorities and experts still don’t have a clear explanation of the five-year-old otter’s behavior, but say they are working to find, capture and relocate her" writes The Guardian.

While there have been no confirmed reports of injury, due to the highly unusual behavior of this otter, kayakers, surfers, and others recreating in the area should not approach the otter or encourage the otter’s interactions. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

A photographer known as Native Santa Cruz on Twitter earlier posted a pic of an otter warning sign that's been erected at the beach.