Victoria Beckham to reunite with the Spice Girls for their 30th anniversary tour
Stop right now!
The Spice Girls will be celebrating the group's 30th anniversary with a tour in 2024.
This time, Victoria Beckham will be joining Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown, Mel Chisholm on stage after she was absent from the band's last reunion tour in 2019.
According to an article in The Sun, “there will be no new music, and Victoria is adamant she doesn’t want to perform live unless for an incredibly exciting one-off opportunity."
The article adds that there are also talks of a documentary series that "would show never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage plus present-day interviews. All five are on board to mark 30 years in some way, shape, or form."
A headline act at the Glastonbury Festival is also reportedly on the cards.
According to the Daily Mail, the last time we saw Posh, Sporty, Scary, Ginger and Baby Spice on stage together was at the 2012 London Olympics.
This article first appeared on 947 : Victoria Beckham to reunite with the Spice Girls for their 30th anniversary tour
Source : https://www.vanityfair.it/show/musica/14/02/17/sanremo-ospiti-star-internazionali-festival
More from Entertainment
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years
Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban.Read More
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years
The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA: Local celebs take the stage for charity
Mark your calendar for these popular South African personalities.Read More
Is it thank you, next for Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez?
Ariana Grande faces rumours that she's divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage after Wimbledon pics.Read More
Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is officially a momma and her baby boy's name is...Read More
Happy 56th birthday,Vin Diesel!
We celebrate Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel's (AKA the driver of la Familia) birthday with his most iconic movie lines.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons
Danie Odendaal's hit show, 7de Laan comes to an end. The last episode airs on 26 December 2023.Read More
Top investigative journo Devi Sankaree Govender 'exposed' on The Masked Singer
This weekend's episode blew the skin off Watermelon the latest contestant to be revealed on the popular show.Read More