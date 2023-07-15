Victoria Beckham to reunite with the Spice Girls for their 30th anniversary tour





Stop right now!

The Spice Girls will be celebrating the group's 30th anniversary with a tour in 2024.

This time, Victoria Beckham will be joining Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown, Mel Chisholm on stage after she was absent from the band's last reunion tour in 2019.

According to an article in The Sun, “there will be no new music, and Victoria is adamant she doesn’t want to perform live unless for an incredibly exciting one-off opportunity."

The article adds that there are also talks of a documentary series that "would show never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage plus present-day interviews. All five are on board to mark 30 years in some way, shape, or form."

A headline act at the Glastonbury Festival is also reportedly on the cards.

According to the Daily Mail, the last time we saw Posh, Sporty, Scary, Ginger and Baby Spice on stage together was at the 2012 London Olympics.

