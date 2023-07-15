'Send me the location' Burna Boy's coming back to SA. Here's what we know so far
JOHANNESBURG - Nigerian megastar Burna Boy is coming back to South Africa and his fans are ready to let the good times roll, again.
A fusion of international excellence awaits on 23 September when he is set to take to the stage.
True to lyrics on his hit song, 'Last Last', E don cast, a Pidgin phrase meaning it has now been revealed, Burna Boy will perform at the First National Bank (FNB) stadium in Johannesburg.
Ticketing provider, Ticketpro revealed that the 'Ye' hitmaker is returning to South Africa in September.
Burna Boy is set to headline the First National Bank (FNB) stadium 🏟️ in Johannesburg, South Africa 🇿🇦 on September 23rd, 2023' BURNA BOY STATS (@BurnaBoyStats) July 15, 2023
Capacity - 94,736
Tickets 🎫 out soon 🔜 via 🔗 https://t.co/CbSb2NUCTA pic.twitter.com/rm71tfFoV2
Burna Boy's performance at the Delicious Festival last year was remarkable and left festivalgoers wanting more, a lot more.
Thousands of spectators gathered at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, to see the Nigerian, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu.
About Last Night 😻🦍 !' Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 25, 2022
Love to all my 🇿🇦 Fans @DeliciousFestSA pic.twitter.com/ezHZMWha3U
Although he is yet to confirm, his fans are so ready for his return.
Oh you know I'm going to be there! https://t.co/yNEm7BgUA5' Spicho Lox (@SK_MCHUNU) July 15, 2023
Greatness 🙌' Chicel (@FortuneCollins6) July 15, 2023
AFRICAN GIANT #ODG' Ricchbabyofficial (@RicchXXXX5) July 15, 2023
It’s gone 🔥🦍…..what?' Amad (@amadofficia1) July 15, 2023
Stadium things.... Odogwu doings 🔥' Odogwu Rolling dollar (@Samelltarly) July 15, 2023
