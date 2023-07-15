'Send me the location' Burna Boy's coming back to SA. Here's what we know so far





JOHANNESBURG - Nigerian megastar Burna Boy is coming back to South Africa and his fans are ready to let the good times roll, again.

A fusion of international excellence awaits on 23 September when he is set to take to the stage.

True to lyrics on his hit song, 'Last Last', E don cast, a Pidgin phrase meaning it has now been revealed, Burna Boy will perform at the First National Bank (FNB) stadium in Johannesburg.

Ticketing provider, Ticketpro revealed that the 'Ye' hitmaker is returning to South Africa in September.

Burna Boy is set to headline the First National Bank (FNB) stadium 🏟️ in Johannesburg, South Africa 🇿🇦 on September 23rd, 2023



Capacity - 94,736



Burna Boy's performance at the Delicious Festival last year was remarkable and left festivalgoers wanting more, a lot more.

Thousands of spectators gathered at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, to see the Nigerian, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu.

About Last Night 😻🦍 !

Although he is yet to confirm, his fans are so ready for his return.

