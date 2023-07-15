N1 assault: Suspended VIP unit officers on full pay as per norm - Masemola
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that the eight SAPS VIP Protection Unit members who were suspended for assaulting civilians are still receiving their full salaries.
Earlier this month, a viral video showed men assigned to the security detail of Deputy President Paul Mashatile beating and kicking two men on the side of the N1 highway.
The eight men have been suspended from all police activities pending an investigation.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said it’s normal for members to be suspended with full pay.
He said they cannot be treated differently than others.
“Yes, the members have to be suspended with a salary. For us, everybody who gets suspended goes on suspension with a salary. It’s an agreement that has been made at the Bargaining Council. They can’t be treated differently than others,” he added.
This article first appeared on EWN : N1 assault: Suspended VIP unit officers on full pay as per norm - Masemola
