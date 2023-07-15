SPCA vet shop robbed during power cut, can you help out?
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is devastated after its Plumstead vet shop was robbed and ransacked on Friday night.
Criminals took advantage of the fact that camera and alarm systems were down during loadshedding, the SPCA reports.
The organisation's vet shops are vital income-generating commercial entities, with the proceeds going directly to its work with animals.
And so, in addition to our utter disappointment at this complete display of a lack of moral consciousness on the behalf of the perpetrators, we will also lose out on the income we could have generated via sales today.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The SPCA is appealing for assistance to acquire a 5kw inverter.
If you're able to help, send an email to comms@spca-ct.co.za.
If you are able to assist with either donating or offering a significant discount on the supply of a 5kw inverter, so we can ensure uninterrupted operation of our security systems in future, we would be eternally grateful.Cape of Good Hope SPCA
ANY donation towards the costs of this purchase would be appreciated, the SPCA adds.
The money would also go some way to making up for the material losses incurred during the robbery as well as the loss in sales after the shop had to be closed.
The thieves are reported to have stolen an undisclosed amount of money, along with bags of dog food. They also destroyed the computer modem tower, spokesperson Belinda Abraham told News24.
Click here if you would like to make a donation.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=820494929470683&set=pcb.820469309473245
