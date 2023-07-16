Streaming issues? Report here
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse'

16 July 2023 12:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Drug addiction
addiction
podcast
weekend breakfast

Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety.

Sara-Jayne Makwala KIng chats to Joshua about his decision on The Profile.

Podcaster and filmmaker Joshua Rubin with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King
Podcaster and filmmaker Joshua Rubin with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King

More than five years ago, Joshua Rubin made a huge splash on social media when the video of him teaching his family's domestic worker to drive went viral.

Now 26, Joshua has developed into an established podcaster and filmmaker.

He's still producing hilarious content featuring his antics with Caroline Ndlovu, but also tackles gritty issues in his Wide Awake podcast.

RELATED: WATCH Caroline learns to drive, her candid reaction to the road goes viral

Most recently, Joshua became a talking point when he chose to publicly reveal the news of his relapse after four years of sobriety. To his father... on his podcast.

"You thought we were just coming here for some chitchat... but I've got some big news" Rubin saysr.

He then announces that he's relapsed which, at first, dad isn't ready to believe.

"Relapsed and quit, or relapsed and stayed relapsed?" asks Rubin Senior.

Joshua responds that it's the latter: "I'm smoking weed again."

In conversation with Sara-Jayne Makwala King he acknowledges, with a chuckle, that in hindsight it was probably not the best forum to share this information with his father.

joshua-relapsejpg

Joshua has always been "an open book", sharing his journey of addiction with his followers on social media.

While it might sound crazy he says, this time his decision to smoke dagga again was intentional.

I was a very wild kid... and I was very insecure and felt like I didn't fit in anywhere and I used substances as a way to make friends... It kind of escalated from there. I never really had a time in my life where I was doing things casually - it was always extreme, whether it was with my videos, whether it was with substances...

Joshua Rubin

I picked up substances at 13 or 14, and then harder stuff at maybe 15 or 16.

Joshua Rubin

Now that I'm older and I'm in a better place in my life... I thought let me try again. It's not something I just decided spur of the moment. I did talk to my parents probably a year or two ago and said maybe one day I'll have a smoke again and a drink again and if things go wrong... I'll stop again. But that's the thing - it's my journey and if I want to try I can try, but if I mess up it's on me!

Joshua Rubin

At the same time, he says, he doesn't want to push anyone else in a direction that they don't want to go through his own experience.

"I would rather not encourage anyone to do anything that I do - I don't want to push someone in the wrong direction."

Joshua also emphasizes that he would never publish a podcast that a guest, or he himself, in the end decided they didn't want to go out.

In this instance he says, his dad felt no pressure because "I wouldn't have put it up if he didn't want me to".

The young creative tackles issues many podcasters would shy away from.

His guests have included gangsters and dirty cops, and during a recent trip to the US he interviewed "The Joker".

"He's the guy who has his face completely covered in Joker tattoos... he had AK-47s, it was so wild..."

Scroll up to listen to the in-depth interview with Joshua Rubin and watch his reveal to his dad below




