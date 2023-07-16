Want a tattoo? Think before you ink
Ready to get inked?
Well nowadays, you can find yourself a tattoo artist literally anywhere.
What was once taboo, has become a mainstream and South Africa's tattoo industry has exploded over the last decade.
But in South Africa, there's no real laws governing the industry. which means under 18s can get tattoos with parental consent.
Ahead of World Tattoo Day on 17 July, Sara-Jayne Makwala King chatted to Byron Barker, the owner of The Body Architects in Harfield Village in Cape Town.
I have a policy of no tattoos for under 18's but there's no real legislation in South Africa. In South Africa, the pedigree artists follows the rules of the US and the UK , but on their own accord.Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects
Tattooing as a career is still relatively new in South Africa, with very little professional training to aspiring-tattoo artists.
You can get a tattoo machine off Takealot. There's nothing stopping you from becoming a tattooer.The right way is to do a apprenticeship of three years where someone will master you and teach you everything you need to know. There's no schools...it's really about learning the craft.Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects
There is concern over the rise in inexperienced tattoo artists trading at private studios, which legitimate artists refer to as 'scratchers'.
There's no one there to check them on cleanliness, disposing bio-hazardous waste or if they're tattooing the right way. So there's a lot of nightmare tattoo cases coming into the studio and people wanting cover ups.Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects
Any good studio will have indemnity forms which protects the tattoo studio.
You have to trust your artist. And when you sign that indemnity form, it's pretty locked in. But it doesn't mean a tattoo artist can do what they want. Any good tattooer takes pride in their craft and wants to give you the best.Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects
And if you're thinking about getting a face tattoo, think again!
Face tattoos can present health complications and can give you major tattoo remorse.
I'm going to quote a famous tattoer. You get good looking people who get face tattoos and become ugly, and you get ugly people who get face tattoos who become really ugly!Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/tattoo-artist-tattoo-design-556036/
More from Local
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'
ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
All the news you need to know.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
'Die deure gaan oop vir Norman Afzal Simons, maar nie vir Elroy van Rooyen nie'
While the 'station strangler' will get another chance at life out on parole, his victim's life ended before it started.Read More
Court dismisses with costs Magudumana's bid to appeal her arrest in Tanzania
Dr Nandipha Magudumana has lost her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania, this comes after Magudumana argued her arrest and subsequent extradition from Tanzania to South Africa was done unlawfully.Read More
Pledge R67 to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund by calling into 702, TODAY ONLY!
Join the Mandelathon by calling 702 and pledging R67 or more to improve the lives of kids with the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.Read More
'The problem is with us' - Aarto isn't enough to cure SA's bad driving problem
Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in place.Read More
Murdered: 39 young lives wiped out in the WC since the start of the year
Just last week, 9-year-old Tiano Anthony died after being shot in the head in a known drug house in Manenberg.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese
Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese.Read More
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?
But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too!Read More
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why...
Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry.Read More
[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE
"The date was beautiful and we had such a beautiful moment and he treated me like a queen."Read More
Fans crushed by 7de Laan coming to an end: 'It brought families together'
After 23 years, the soapie 7de Laan is coming to an end, and fans are sad to say goodbye.Read More
Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this
Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this.Read More
Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents
Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans.Read More
Help Chefs with Compassion serve up 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion speaks about how the public can help their Mandela Day goals.Read More
Couple living sustainably heads from Cape Town to Poland in electric car
Renske Cox and Maarten van Pel drove an electric car from the Netherlands to Cape Town.Read More