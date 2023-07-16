Psychedelic therapy: It’s more than just a ‘trip’





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity, Brad Kallenbach.

Psychedelic therapy is the use of psychedelic compounds, within a therapeutic framework, to help facilitate healing and recovery from various conditions such as depression, anxiety, addiction, trauma, eating disorders, to name a few. Brad Kallenbach, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity

Psychedelic therapy, also known as psychedelic-assisted therapy, is a practice that involves the ingesting of a psychedelic drug.

Kallenbach says psychedelics are substances that induce non-ordinary or altered states of consciousness.

They manifest parts of our unconscious mind to ourselves. This is known recreationally as a trip or in therapeutic circles, a journey. Brad Kallenbach, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity

Some of the drugs include psilocybin, MDMA and LSD.

Kallenbach says there is an enormous difference between the therapeutic and the recreational use of these substances.

In a recreational setting, there isn't much intention and oversight, and crucially there is no integration. Brad Kallenbach, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity

According to Psychology Today, “clinical trials have shown that ingesting a psychedelic in a carefully prescribed and monitored setting can induce an experience that is medically safe and that provokes profound, durable psychological and behavioural change."

