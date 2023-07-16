Psychedelic therapy: It’s more than just a ‘trip’
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity, Brad Kallenbach.
Psychedelic therapy is the use of psychedelic compounds, within a therapeutic framework, to help facilitate healing and recovery from various conditions such as depression, anxiety, addiction, trauma, eating disorders, to name a few.Brad Kallenbach, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity
Psychedelic therapy, also known as psychedelic-assisted therapy, is a practice that involves the ingesting of a psychedelic drug.
Kallenbach says psychedelics are substances that induce non-ordinary or altered states of consciousness.
They manifest parts of our unconscious mind to ourselves. This is known recreationally as a trip or in therapeutic circles, a journey.Brad Kallenbach, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity
Some of the drugs include psilocybin, MDMA and LSD.
Kallenbach says there is an enormous difference between the therapeutic and the recreational use of these substances.
In a recreational setting, there isn't much intention and oversight, and crucially there is no integration.Brad Kallenbach, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity
According to Psychology Today, “clinical trials have shown that ingesting a psychedelic in a carefully prescribed and monitored setting can induce an experience that is medically safe and that provokes profound, durable psychological and behavioural change."
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Psychedelic therapy: It’s more than just a ‘trip’
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/spiritualism-awakening-meditation-4552237/
