Invasive fish, snails found in Kruger National Park: 'How did they get here?'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and a scientist specialising in Invasion Ecology at the Kruger National Park, Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft.
A recent article in the Mail & Guardian says that invasive fish and snails have been found in the Kruger National Park.
According to the article, "the Australian crayfish, carp from Europe and Asia, silver carp from China, Nile tilapia, the North American largemouth bass and mosquitofish, suckermouth catfish from South America and alien snails have invaded the park."
Invasive or alien species are organisms that are not indigenous to a particular area.
These species can cause great environmental and economic harm.
We don't know how widely they've spread yet.Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft, scientist specialising in Invasion Ecology - Kruger National Park
The concern is how did they get into the borders.Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist
"Our natural environment is not geared for the alien invadersTim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Invasive fish, snails found in Kruger National Park: 'How did they get here?'
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/carp-fish-pop-up-swim-pond-water-2399523/
More from Local
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'
ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
All the news you need to know.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
'Die deure gaan oop vir Norman Afzal Simons, maar nie vir Elroy van Rooyen nie'
While the 'station strangler' will get another chance at life out on parole, his victim's life ended before it started.Read More
Court dismisses with costs Magudumana's bid to appeal her arrest in Tanzania
Dr Nandipha Magudumana has lost her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania, this comes after Magudumana argued her arrest and subsequent extradition from Tanzania to South Africa was done unlawfully.Read More
Pledge R67 to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund by calling into 702, TODAY ONLY!
Join the Mandelathon by calling 702 and pledging R67 or more to improve the lives of kids with the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.Read More
'The problem is with us' - Aarto isn't enough to cure SA's bad driving problem
Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in place.Read More
Murdered: 39 young lives wiped out in the WC since the start of the year
Just last week, 9-year-old Tiano Anthony died after being shot in the head in a known drug house in Manenberg.Read More