Got some moola? How to make the most of your 'financial firsts'
Do you remember your first pay cheque?
The excitement of buying that fresh pair of sneakers you've been eyeing, the latest iPhone or a new set of wheels.
But what many don't tell us is that our first job comes with important financial decisions.
Making smart money moves from day one can set you up for future success.
Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings shares some tips on 'financial firsts'.
'Financial firsts' is when young people start to acquire money on their accord. When it comes to spending that money, it's usually on items that have a 'show value' like buying the car you've always dreamt of, new clothes, the latest Playstations, cellphones and other material things that make others see you've arrived with some financial gain.Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Saving
Botha believes its essential that the school curriculum includes financial literacy, so young people can equipped with the tools and knowledge to handle money.
Not everyone has the opportunity to be raised by parents with good financial knowledge and behaviours. If they're watching the behaviour of their peers and social media, these are the behaviours they will emulate.Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Saving
We are passionate about consumer education and want them to understand the complexities of the financial world. One complexity is understanding the pay slip. Most people don't fully grasp why they have to pay that much tax. So you want to make young people understand taxation and make the system work for them. Within that system, there's something that takes and gives, so if there's an opportunity to reduce taxes and ways they can make money grow, those are the things young people need know.Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Saving
To make the most of your first pay cheque, strike the balance.
Think about the things you really want to have and what you need to plan for in future.
Take the money and apportion some to your goals, learning and self development, living expenses and debt that you may have. Allow for all those things and give yourself something to enjoy in that month as well.Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Saving
Scroll up for the conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188428940_young-african-american-woman-presenting-her-glass-savings-jar-with-a-budding-plant-growing-out-from-.html
