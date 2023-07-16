



Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.

As human beings, there are those subtle nuances that are wired into us subconsciously which then leads to the principle that says although two or more kids may be born from the same man and woman, no two kids have the same parents. Dr Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

Picture: Pixabay

Are you a parent who has a favourite child?

Whether you don’t say it to your kids, your actions could be showing which child is the apple of your eye.

Favourite child syndrome can impact all your children negatively in the short or long term, whether they are the favourite or not.

Jiyane says this syndrome can also affect the relationship between the siblings.

She adds that there are advantages to being a favourite child, like enhancing their self-worth and making them feel they belong.

Jiyane cautions, however, that the child could end up believing that life revolves around them.

It can cultivate a sense of entitlement and a self-absorbed child who never learns to decentre. There are no boundaries, they get everything. Dr Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

The opposite can also happen where the favourite child recognises that they are put on a pedestal, and it induces a sense of guilt when they see the other children being ill-treated by their parents or not given the same treatment. Dr Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

Jiyane says that the reality is that parents will lean toward a particular child.

It is important though that you keep your favouritism in check and make sure your kids know that you love and support them equally.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on 702 : Favourite child syndrome: 'It can cultivate a sense of entitlement'