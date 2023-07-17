Arrest of ringleaders in recent truck attacks imminent, police say
CAPE TOWN - Members of the South African Police Service say the arrest of the "ringleaders" behind the latest series of truck arson are imminent.
Five suspects are expected to appear in the Ermelo Magistrates Court on Monday for their part in the attacks on trucks in Mpumalanga.
At least 21 vehicles were ambushed and set alight in Gauteng, Limpopo and Free State in July.
The police's Athlenda Mathe said the ringleaders are believed to be based in KwaZulu-Natal.
“We do believe that the five were not working in silos. It was coordinated and well planned. Four of the five have been confirmed as truck drivers and the fifth suspect in this matter is a former truck driver.”
The army has since been deployed to back the police in their operations on the country's highways, and Mathe said their presence kept attacks at bay since 11 July.
With July marking two years since the 2021 July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng began, Mathe insisted the police learnt vital lessons when it came to crime intelligence.
“On the side of crime intelligence, we have prevented more trucks from being damaged and torched. Unfortunately, we cannot be everywhere at every time, but I think we have moved in swiftly to contain the situation.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Arrest of ringleaders in recent truck attacks imminent, police say
