Leaked document implicates All-Truck Drivers Forum, Operation Dudula in attacks
Africa Melane speaks with Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary for the All-Truck Drivers Forum.
According to the City Press, a leaked report suggests that the recent torching of trucks is related to the employment of foreign nationals in the trucking industry.
The report implicates the All-Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF-ASA) and lobby group Operation Dudula.
Nyathi says that the organisation does not support what happened and denies involvement.
At least 21 trucks have been set alight across the country recently, and five arrests have been made.
Nyathi says that, when those arrested appear in court, they will determine if they are members of the All-Truck Drivers Forum and take it from there. They will support their members until they are proven guilty.
He says that, if members of the organisation did burn these trucks, it is due to the government not listening to the concerns they have been expressing for the past few years.
If it is our members, although we condemn what they did, that is showing the kind of government that we have.Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary - All-Truck Drivers Forum
It is because of a government who have empty promises and does not implement what it is saying.Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary - All-Truck Drivers Forum
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Local
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'
ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
All the news you need to know.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
'Die deure gaan oop vir Norman Afzal Simons, maar nie vir Elroy van Rooyen nie'
While the 'station strangler' will get another chance at life out on parole, his victim's life ended before it started.Read More
Court dismisses with costs Magudumana's bid to appeal her arrest in Tanzania
Dr Nandipha Magudumana has lost her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania, this comes after Magudumana argued her arrest and subsequent extradition from Tanzania to South Africa was done unlawfully.Read More
Pledge R67 to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund by calling into 702, TODAY ONLY!
Join the Mandelathon by calling 702 and pledging R67 or more to improve the lives of kids with the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.Read More
'The problem is with us' - Aarto isn't enough to cure SA's bad driving problem
Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in place.Read More
Murdered: 39 young lives wiped out in the WC since the start of the year
Just last week, 9-year-old Tiano Anthony died after being shot in the head in a known drug house in Manenberg.Read More