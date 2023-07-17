Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that?





Lester Kiewit speaks to the CEO of Netball SA, Blanche de la Guerre, about the prices of tickets to the Netball World Cup. Many people feel the costs (R500 for kids, and R700 for adults) are too steep.

The Netball World Cup kicks off on 28 July. Tickets to some matches are sold out, but many people argue that ticket prices are too expensive for locals.

De la Guerre says that tickets are expensive because the venue at the CTICC 1 and 2 have been constructed to hold 6000 people - making it a premium sporting experience.

She says argues that, "compared to other world cups, we're not expensive".

De la Guerre says she knows most South Africans cannot afford a ticket, so her organisation is hosting a fan park opposite the CTICC for people to watch the matches and catch the gees.

There will be viewing centres in communities in all provinces and there are plans to make free tickets available to specific schools and developmental groups.

