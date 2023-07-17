E-hailing (Uber, Bolt) drivers to 'strike' on Monday, (maybe) rest of the week





Africa Melane speaks with Vhatuka Mbelengwa, e-hailing services spokesperson.

E-hailing drivers have complained about a myriad of issues for years.

Some, not all, e-hailing drivers are planning a shutdown on Monday.

I will say that it is possible that there will be disruptions. Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Services

We may not have full momentum today, but I think people will try their best to sustain it. Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Services

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

He says they are calling for the industry to be regulated, and to ensure that e-hailing drivers are not being underpaid.

