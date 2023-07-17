Convicted murderer of Elroy van Rooyen eligible for parole
CAPE TOWN - The family of Elroy van Rooyen who was brutally murdered by Afzal Simons at the age of 10 years said they were only told a week ago that he is due to be released on parole this week.
Simons, who was dubbed as the station strangler in the early 90s was arrested after a series of killings in the Cape Flats.
While he was charged with 21 counts of murder, he was only found guilty of one count of murder and kidnapping of a minor.
Simons was sentenced to 35 years in imprisonment in 1995 and has spent 28 years before being considered for parole.
Mitchell's Plain community policing forum chairperson Norman Jantjes said the community and the family were notified at short notice about his release.
Read: Mitchells Plain CPF calls on community to forgive 'Station strangler'
“We just accepted the fact that at least we were engaged for the first time. We were never engaged about the release of prisoners. So, here it was done for the first time, yes it was at short notice."
However, correctional services regional commissioner, Delekile Klaas said that Simons didn't apply for a parole, but qualifies for one.
Read: 'Station strangler' is eligible to apply for parole
This article first appeared on EWN : Convicted murderer of Elroy van Rooyen eligible for parole
Source : AFP
