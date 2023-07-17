Truck attacks: 'We don't get the sense that ring leaders being held accountable'





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies and Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.

At least 21 trucks have been set alight in various provinces.

Targeted attacks on trucks have been plaguing the Road Freight Association for years.

It is believed that this current bout of burnings is related to the employment of foreign nationals in the trucking industry.

However, Newham says that he is not convinced by this explanation and thinks this is being used to distract and affect public opinion.

I do not believe that people would be burning trucks, causing massive disruption to our supply lines and economy, and putting thousands of South African jobs at risk, because there are some non-South African people driving trucks in South Africa. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies

We have got a high level of xenophobia in South Africa, and I think that’s why it is being used. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies

He says it is possible that organised criminal networks could be responsible, but only the foot soldiers are being arrested rather than the ringleaders.

We do not get the sense that the people who are actually behind all of this are being held accountable because we are not seeing a reduction in these incidents. Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies

Kelly says that there does not seem to be any proactive intelligence to stop these attacks.

It is all reactive. That is all SAPS seems to do is react. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

Parts of a burnt out truck on the N2 highway in eMpangeni, KwaZulu-Natal. Two trucks were set alight in the area on 10 July 2023 amid a spate of attacks across a number of provinces. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

It is getting harder and harder to say to investors that we will deal with it because it has been going on for five or six years. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

