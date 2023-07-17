Help Chefs with Compassion serve up 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day





Clarence Ford speaks to Chef, Coo Pillay, the National Project Co-ordinator of Chefs with Compassion who is cooking up goodness for Mandela Day (18 July).

Listen to how you can get involved below.

Pillay is calling on chefs, culinary professionals, home cooks, corporates, community caterers and restaurants to make at least 67,000 litres of soup within 67 minutes anytime over the Mandela Day weekend (15-18 July) and deliver it to local communities.

You can help spread goodness in the following ways:

1) Make some soup

Register with Chefs with Compassion and document how many litres of soup you'll cook with the information below.

Pillay says 1 litre of soup feeds four people, so every litre helps.

Cook and donate what you can.

2) Donate financially with a minimum of R67 to keep the organisation sustained for another year

Pillay says they have rescued 'waste' foods that are perfectly edible.

They then cook the waste to feed people to help close the hunger gap in South Africa where at least 18 million people go hungry everyday.

At Chefs with Compassion, Mandela Day is everyday.

They feed over 35 thousand people daily - so financial assistance is appreciated.

3) Corporates can make soup too!

Pillay says for every litre of soup a kitchen makes, corporates can 'Back-a-Kitchen' for a tax-deductible donation of R6,70 per litre and a Section 18A certificate.

For more information, go to www.cwc.org.za for all the info or email info@cwc.org.za.

