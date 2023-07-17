Caster Semenya’s legal win doesn't necessarily mean she'll be able to compete

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues? Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues? 18 July 2023 2:45 PM
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly' ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact. 18 July 2023 2:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails All the news you need to know. 18 July 2023 1:55 PM
View all Local
Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off? A recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured. 18 July 2023 1:36 PM
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
View all Politics
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance. 18 July 2023 1:23 PM
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson! The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know. 18 July 2023 8:05 AM
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists. 17 July 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese. 18 July 2023 1:59 PM
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security? But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too! 18 July 2023 1:25 PM
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why... Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry. 18 July 2023 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come' The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller. 18 July 2023 11:38 AM
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July. 17 July 2023 8:59 PM
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
View all Sport
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban. 18 July 2023 1:45 PM
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
Deal or No Deal SA: Local celebs take the stage for charity Mark your calendar for these popular South African personalities. 18 July 2023 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months. 18 July 2023 2:37 PM
China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment 'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment. 18 July 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Athletics

Caster Semenya’s legal win doesn't necessarily mean she'll be able to compete

17 July 2023 1:14 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Caster Semenya
World Athletics

Here's why...

Article by Eleanor Drywood, Senior Lecturer in Law at the University of Liverpool.

Olympic athlete Caster Semenya has repeatedly come into conflict with competition rules set out by the athletics governing body, World Athletics (formerly known as the IAAF).

These rules require athletes like Semenya, who has what is known as a difference of sexual development (DSD), to reduce their blood testosterone level when competing in a number of events. These rules have meant that Semenya has not been allowed to compete in her preferred events since 2019.

Semenya first brought legal action against these rules at the court of arbitration for sport (CAS), based in Switzerland. This challenge was rejected, as were several subsequent appeals.

Semenya has now had a legal victory at the European court of human rights, which found that the Swiss state violated her human rights in its handling of earlier cases. Four out of the court’s seven judges agreed that Switzlerand’s courts failed to consider Semenya’s human rights in sufficient depth when hearing her case.

This decision is an undoubted victory for Semenya, and is a landmark judgment as far as the relationship between sport and human rights is concerned. But it is important to be clear on the precise way in which the court found a violation of her human rights – and why it won’t necessarily result in a change to the rules on DSD athletes.

Cases before the human rights court are brought against states who have signed the European convention on human rights. It is not possible to bring a case against a private body such as a sports organisation. This means that the World Athletics regulations – which were updated earlier this year to make it even harder for DSD athletes to compete – still stand. There is no immediate prospect of Semenya returning to international athletics.

A long legal battle

Doctors measure testosterone in nanomoles per litre (nmol/l). In 2018 the IAAF ruled that athletes with certain DSDs would have to maintain a blood testosterone level of below five nmol/l for a continuous period of at least six months before competing in a number of restricted events. This could be done by taking medication such as oral contraceptives, which Semenya was reluctant to do because of their side effects.

Semenya challenged the IAAF rules before the court of arbitration for sport. In 2019, her challenge was refused. The court ruled that although the regulations were, in principle, discriminatory, they could be justified on the basis that they were a “necessary, reasonable and proportionate” way to ensure fair competition.

Given the CAS sits in Lausanne, Switzerland, Semenya’s first avenue for appeal was the Swiss Federal Tribunal. Her case was rejected, leading her to file a further appeal claiming that her rights under the European convention on human rights had been violated.

This is the claim that has now been upheld. The court ruled that her right to non-discrimination in respect of her private and family life, as well as her right to an effective legal remedy, had been violated.

The court did not reach this decision on the basis of the content of the regulations, however, as the IAAF (now World Athletics) is a private organisation, and not directly bound by human rights treaties.

Instead, the court said that the CAS and the Swiss federal tribunal had not looked in sufficient depth at the convention on human rights when considering the IAAF’s justification for the regulations. This meant that the Swiss state had not adequately safeguarded her human rights through the legal process open to her.

Caster Semenya / Wikimedia Commons: Tab59 from Düsseldorf, Allemagne
Caster Semenya / Wikimedia Commons: Tab59 from Düsseldorf, Allemagne

If Semenya wishes to establish that the regulations themselves violate her human rights, she will probably need to go back to court once again. She would, however, be armed with a judgment stipulating that her rights under the European convention on human rights must be fully considered.

Changing the rules of sport

Historically, sports governing bodies have been very attached to the idea that they are autonomous and, therefore, fall outside the scrutiny of external legal norms.

However, UN principles state that businesses have a corporate responsibility to respect human rights. This applies to private bodies such as sports organisations. This decision from the human rights court suggests that courts in signatory states must consider human rights when reviewing disputes between athletes and sports governing bodies.

This should, in theory, mean that sports organisations will take more care to uphold human rights, mindful that subsequent legal challenges are likely to measure their activities against the European convention. Alternatively, sports bodies may well continue to turn a blind eye to their obligation to respect the convention and further cases will follow.

In 2019, the CAS praised Semenya for her “grace and fortitude” in this legal process. Her tenacity has been rewarded with a judgment that may well prove to be a pivotal point in the protection of athletes’ human rights. That would be some legacy, though probably not the one Semenya dreamt of.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




17 July 2023 1:14 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Caster Semenya
World Athletics

More from Athletics

Image source: screengrab from Jolien Boumkwo's Instagram post: @jolienboumkwo

Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination

27 June 2023 2:17 PM

Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia

World

Court dismisses with costs Magudumana's bid to appeal her arrest in Tanzania

Local

[PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'

Local

EWN Highlights

Israelis march, block roads to protest judicial reforms

18 July 2023 3:02 PM

Mother of KZN student who died in Philippines grateful to give her proper burial

18 July 2023 2:57 PM

'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come'

18 July 2023 1:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA