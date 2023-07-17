The Midday Report Express: Truck attack suspects appear in court





The five suspects arrested in connection with the spate of commercial truck attacks are the top story on The Midday Report today.

In what many have labelled economic sabotage, commercial trucking routes in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga have seen themselves under siege. Over 20 attacks have been reported in the last few weeks and the situation has been considered dire enough that military protection has been deployed.

Over the weekend, five suspects were nabbed by the police and those men are expected to appear in court today.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Thabiso Goba of the EWN Newsroom.

What we do know is that four of the people that were arrested are truck drivers, while the other person is a former truck driver. Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The murder trial of whistleblower Babita Deokaran is back in court.

Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, apologises for the escalation in loadshedding stages over the weekend.

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, shocked as 39 children have already been killed violently in the province this year.

