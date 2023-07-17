You can own a home earning between R3501 and R22k per month with a FLISP subsidy
Clarence Ford speaks to Meyer de Waal, Director at MDW Inc Attorneys about First Home Finance Subsidy (FLISP) which enables South Africans earning between R3501 and R22 000 per month to be first-time homeowners.
Listen to their conversation below.
With the deposit required for a home loan increasing by nearly 12% and with many South Africans not receiving salary increases despite the rising inflation and its impact on the cost of living, most rent-payers can only imagine owning a home.
But, de Waal says that the First Home Finance Subsidy (FLISP) makes owning a home a reality for some.
De Waal says FLISP is an initiative of the National Housing Finance Corporation, an entity of the Department of Human Settlements, and serves as a subsidy for those who intend to become a first-time homeowner in South Africa.
RELATED: A way out of the rent trap? Govt's home loan initiative for first-time buyers
To qualify for the FLISP, potential first-time homeowners should meet the following criteria:
1) Be a South African citizen over the age of 18.
2) Earn between R3501 and R22 000 per month.
3) Have a financial dependent like a spouse or a partner with a combined income not more than R22 000 per month.
4) Have an approved home loan or some approved finance from 1 April 2022.
De Waal also says that if you're a government employee, you'll receive a housing subsidy every month which acts like a savings account that's put into your government employment pension fund so when you purchase a home, you can withdraw that money to use as a deposit.
To submit an online application for approval or for more information, check out the FLISP website.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/build-a-house-house-for-sale-4503738/
