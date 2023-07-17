Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this
Hulisani Ravele interviews Dr David Fatogun, General Practitioner at Lumidigm Medicals Sandton.
Let's be honest, there are many reasons why we're feeling exhausted – the cost of basic necessities is rising with no end in sight, loadshedding is kicking our butts and just life in general.
But what is the reason in the cases where you've gotten a good night’s sleep, you aren't sick, you ate breakfast and even did 30 minutes of cardio but you still feel like you’re dragging yourself through the day in a jet-lagged haze?
RELATED: (LISTEN) Why you need at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter
RELATED: Fall asleep in 2 minutes or less with this military-approved trick
If you're constantly feeling tired, it may be an indicator of something more serious, such as chronic fatigue syndrome, Lyme disease, thyroid issues or even menopause.
Fatogun differentiates being tired as feeling drained by physical activity, which can usually be dealt with in the form of extra sleep.
On the other hand, feeling fatigue or exhausted is an accumulative state of exhaustion over a period of time.
This could be the result of lifestyle, emotional, psychological or medical factors.
Fatogun suggests reaching out to a medical professional if you're experiencing any of the above-mentioned symptoms.
Being tired is temporary.Dr David Fatogun, General Practitioner – Lumidigm Medicals Sandton
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1902/fizkes190200261/116422959-tired-african-american-man-massaging-nose-bridge-taking-off-glasses-feeling-eye-fatigue-strain-isola.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese
Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese.Read More
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?
But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too!Read More
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why...
Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry.Read More
[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE
"The date was beautiful and we had such a beautiful moment and he treated me like a queen."Read More
Fans crushed by 7de Laan coming to an end: 'It brought families together'
After 23 years, the soapie 7de Laan is coming to an end, and fans are sad to say goodbye.Read More
Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents
Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans.Read More
Help Chefs with Compassion serve up 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion speaks about how the public can help their Mandela Day goals.Read More
Couple living sustainably heads from Cape Town to Poland in electric car
Renske Cox and Maarten van Pel drove an electric car from the Netherlands to Cape Town.Read More
48% of viewers regularly opt for subtitles on Netflix... but why?!
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending online news.Read More