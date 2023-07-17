Grade 7 pupil hosts sleeping bag drive to make CT winter easier on the homeless





Pippa Hudson interviews Rebecca Scott on the Sleeping Bag Initiative.

Earlier this year Pippa chatted to Jo Maxwell, the driving force behind the Good Night and God Bless sleeping bag project, making the miserable Cape Town winter more bearable for the homeless.

Each sleeping bag is made up of simple materials such as plastic bags which is insulated with newspaper and held together with sturdy tape to keep the user dry and warm.

And in true CapeTalk style, Rebecca Scott, a grade 7 learner was listening to the interview on her way home from school, when she took matters into her own hands by getting her school involved to help make the sleeping bags.

Three months later and Scott has done exactly that.

This coming weekend, Scott has organised a sleeping bag marathon at the Somerset West Baptist Church, with the goal of creating 20 sleeping bags.

I'm really proud of myself for coming this far. Rebecca Scott, organiser a sleeping bag marathon

