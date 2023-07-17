Attempted murder added to charges against 5 suspects arrested for truck attacks





JOHANNESBURG - A charge of attempted murder has been added against five men suspected of torching trucks in Mpumalanga.

The accused made their first appearance at the Ermelo Magistrates Court on Monday.

They also face charges of hijacking, malicious damage to property and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Nine trucks were set on fire in Mpumalanga alone in the past week.

They form part of 21 heavily-loaded vehicles attacked in alleged arson attacks in some provinces.

The men are charged with several counts of malicious damage to property, public violence and attempted murder. TCG pic.twitter.com/IRsA4f2TXs ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2023

Courtroom B at the Ermelo Magistrates Court was a full house, with armed police, media, members of the public and the Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety Vusi Shongwe in attendance.

The five men accused of being behind the recent torching of at least 9 trucks in Mpumalanga hid their faces as they entered the courtroom for a brief first appearance.

Eyewitness News understands that four of the five men are truck drivers and one is a supervisor driver.

In one of the torching incidents, a woman who was accompanying a truck driver suffered serious burns.

The matter was postponed to 27 July for a formal bail application.

