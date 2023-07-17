Ramokgopa says stage 8 is off the table, but energy analyst thinks otherwise





John Maytham interviews Energy Analyst, Clyde Mallinson.

It appears that darker times are here to stay after the Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that he is "very, very worried" about the lag in the progression of Koeberg refurbishments.

This, unfortunately but not shockingly, will result in higher stages of loadshedding into 2024.

Koeberg, South Africa's only nuclear power station is currently undergoing somewhat of a facelift which includes the replacement of all the steam generators in both units, as a means to expand its life span.

This was scheduled to kick-off in January 2022, however, unit 1 which was expected to be completed by July has been delayed until September – according to reports, this is expected to be delayed once again.

This delay and inactive power station has cost the economy roughly R120 billion.

While Ramokgopa believes that the country has passed through the worst of winter and doesn't expect loadshedding to reach Stage 7 or 8, Mallinson says it would've been preferred if Ramokgopa changed his wording to include 'probability'.

Mallinson says that there's a high likelihood that we'll reach high levels of loadshedding at some point during our winter.

Here we sit 18 months later and we haven't finished one of the refurbishments of one of the units yet. Clyde Mallinson, Energy Analyst

It's been horrendously expensive to the country. Clyde Mallinson, Energy Analyst

