Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to start from scratch, confirms Judge Mokgoatlheng
JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has confirmed that the high-profile murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa will start from scratch, with new testimony to be read into record.
This means that almost a year's worth of testimony from five witnesses is now null and void.
Mokgoatlheng made the announcement when proceedings resumed at the Pretoria High Court on Monday.
This comes after Mokgoatlheng was pulled out of retirement to preside over the lengthy trial, replacing the ailing Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.
#SenzoMeyiwa | All five of the accused are in the dock. Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo is also here but not in his robe this time.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2023
Discussions in the chambers have delayed proceedings by almost an hour. ~K pic.twitter.com/vsnnx2pGfb
#SenzoMeyiwa | Out-of-retirement Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has confirmed that previous evidence submitted onto the record is null.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2023
All 5 accused will have to plead again. ~K pic.twitter.com/mixumxDHZN
The five men accused of the murder of Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa will plead again as the new trial gets underway.
It's understood the accused were again served with the indictment at the weekend, with minor amendments made to the charge sheet.
But they still face schedule six offences, including murder and attempted murder.
All five accused have previously denied having a hand in Meyiwa's 2014 murder in what’s claimed to have been a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Joburg.
Judge Mokgoatlheng said that the accused would now have the chance to re-apply for bail before a different court.
"That is why you have to re-plead because a criminal case can only start once an indictment has been given to you. Before you plead, the case has not begun."
Two outstanding matters must also still be dealt with, including the pre-trial hearing.
The matter has been postponed until Tuesday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to start from scratch, confirms Judge Mokgoatlheng
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
