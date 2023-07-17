



JOHANNESBURG - The men accused of being behind the recent torching of nine trucks in Mpumalanga have accused the police of assaulting them.

Khulekani Shongwe, Emmanuel Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo, Mafika Sibande and Nkosikhona Gumede made their first appearance at the Ermelo Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Advocate Siyabonga Jiyane, who is representing all of the five men, said three of his clients were assaulted when being arrested.



He requested medical attention for them.



They are charged with several counts of aggravated robbery, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to commit crime, possession of an illegal firearm and one count of attempted murder.

All of the men were represented by a private lawyer, Advocate Siyabonga Jiyane.

Jiyane told the court that three of his clients required medical attention.

"As for accused number 3, he has visible injuries, your worship. Accused number two and four do not have visible injuries. Accused number three has visible injuries on his hands, they want medical attention your worship."

Magistrate Luzile Msimango ordered that Fundile Mpondo receive medical attention.

The matter was postponed to 27 July and the accused will remain in police custody.

This article first appeared on EWN : Suspects in Mpumalanga truck attacks accuse police of assaulting them