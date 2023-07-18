SA Veterinary Association pioneers world's first assisted reproduction in rhinos





John Perlman interviews Dr Morné de la Rey, Veterinary Reproduction Specialist.

The South African Veterinary Association along with Rhino Repo have embarked on a ground-breaking initiative which aims at pioneering the world's first reproductive techniques to protect and preserve rhinos.

De la Rey, founder of the Rhino Repo and team has successfully developed and implemented assisted reproductive techniques to help preserve the majestic rhino species.

The first technique is artificial insemination which cultivates semen from a bull and is then inseminated in cows across the country to help spread the genetics of the bull.

Currently, they are using In vitro fertilisation (IVF), which compromises eggs being harvested from rhinos with the help of specialised technology and equipment followed by the fertilisation with sperm, and then make use of surrogates, similar to the human experience.

With the help of a push from technology, the rhinos will be able to reproduce naturally and help keep the rhino species alive for centuries to come.

As veterinarians and reproduction specialists, we see we can play our part helping increase the number of rhinos. Dr Morné de la Rey, Veterinary Reproduction Specialist

