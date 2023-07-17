What impact will China's economic slowdown have on SA and the global economy?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.
In 2008, China's booming economy helped lift the world out of what they called the 'western financial crisis', or the 'American economic crisis'.
China was sparred the financial fallout from the U.S banking system, that most of the rest of the world felt.
15 years later, China is experiencing it's own economic woes.
The Asian nation, which is the world’s second largest economy reported that GDP for the second quarter of 2023 grew by only 6.3%, lower than economists had forecast.
As a result, Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday. The Shanghai Composite, The Shenzhen Component, South Korea’s Kospi and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 all suffering losses.
In Southeast Asia, Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports are down 15.5% in June compared to the same period last year.
China has struggled to reach pre-pandemic economic highs, having still imposed strict lockdown measures into 2022, which has had a negative impact on the economy.
Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital says the economic decline is not a catastrophe.
...it's not a disaster, but it has disappointed, in that it hasn't matched expectations.Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
...there are particular aspects of it that have slowed, much sharper than others, and the property sector stands out.Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
The extraordinary Chinese growth story has helped South Africa...broadly speaking, the trade impetus globally.Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116456765_china-country-flag-symbol-painted-on-a-cracked-grungy-wall-concept-of-drought-hardship-no-rain-or-ec.html?vti=lhdq4exmfjk9pwoxpq-1-18
