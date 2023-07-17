Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on





Robert Marawa speaks to Nhlanhla Tshabalala, SAFPU Secretary General.

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) says it was taken aback by the announcement made by SAFA regarding bonus-pay due to Banyana Banyana.

Banyana Banyana players and staff have been embroiled in a pay dispute with the national football governing, ahead of the Women’s World Cup which starts on Thursday.

SAFPU says it was never part of any discussions that agreed for R115 000 to be paid to the Banyana support staff, despite a press conference last month where a R6 million bailout was announced from the Motsepe Foundation.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Tshabalala says the union doesn’t know where this has come from.

There was an agreement between the parties and what surprises us is that there was a press conference making this announcement and they didn’t say anything contrary in the press conference or directly after that conference. Its shocking to say the least. Nhlanhla Tshabalala, SAFPU Secretary General

The players felt it would be unfair for the staff to go to the world cup without guarantees of staff getting payments and they agreed to lower the amount that they would get in order for the staff to get paid. Nhlanhla Tshabalala, SAFPU Secretary General

Tshabalala added that SAFA has not acted in good faith during the proceedings.

At first they came with the excuses about the money that comes from FIFA. We know there is money there and that there is allotment of money to women’s football but the money from FIFA must pay coaches and staff as well as the players. Nhlanhla Tshabalala, SAFPU Secretary General

We needed to also amend things to the players contracts as well, because we didn’t think we were dealing with dishonest people who are going back on their word. They are going on principles and the allocation of money but that makes no sense. The team is very passionate about this matter. This doesn’t need to be something that needs an NEC of angles to sort out. We are only following a mandate that is in line with out principles. Nhlanhla Tshabalala, SAFPU Secretary General

