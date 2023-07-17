Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues? Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues? 18 July 2023 2:45 PM
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly' ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact. 18 July 2023 2:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails All the news you need to know. 18 July 2023 1:55 PM
View all Local
Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off? A recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured. 18 July 2023 1:36 PM
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
View all Politics
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance. 18 July 2023 1:23 PM
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson! The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know. 18 July 2023 8:05 AM
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists. 17 July 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese. 18 July 2023 1:59 PM
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security? But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too! 18 July 2023 1:25 PM
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why... Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry. 18 July 2023 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come' The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller. 18 July 2023 11:38 AM
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July. 17 July 2023 8:59 PM
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
View all Sport
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban. 18 July 2023 1:45 PM
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
Deal or No Deal SA: Local celebs take the stage for charity Mark your calendar for these popular South African personalities. 18 July 2023 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months. 18 July 2023 2:37 PM
China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment 'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment. 18 July 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on

17 July 2023 8:59 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana
2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup

Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July.

Robert Marawa speaks to Nhlanhla Tshabalala, SAFPU Secretary General.

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) says it was taken aback by the announcement made by SAFA regarding bonus-pay due to Banyana Banyana.

Banyana Banyana players and staff have been embroiled in a pay dispute with the national football governing, ahead of the Women’s World Cup which starts on Thursday.

SAFPU says it was never part of any discussions that agreed for R115 000 to be paid to the Banyana support staff, despite a press conference last month where a R6 million bailout was announced from the Motsepe Foundation.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Tshabalala says the union doesn’t know where this has come from.

There was an agreement between the parties and what surprises us is that there was a press conference making this announcement and they didn’t say anything contrary in the press conference or directly after that conference. Its shocking to say the least.

Nhlanhla Tshabalala, SAFPU Secretary General

The players felt it would be unfair for the staff to go to the world cup without guarantees of staff getting payments and they agreed to lower the amount that they would get in order for the staff to get paid.

Nhlanhla Tshabalala, SAFPU Secretary General
FILE: Banyana Banyana players during a training session on 28 June 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
FILE: Banyana Banyana players during a training session on 28 June 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Tshabalala added that SAFA has not acted in good faith during the proceedings.

At first they came with the excuses about the money that comes from FIFA. We know there is money there and that there is allotment of money to women’s football but the money from FIFA must pay coaches and staff as well as the players.

Nhlanhla Tshabalala, SAFPU Secretary General

We needed to also amend things to the players contracts as well, because we didn’t think we were dealing with dishonest people who are going back on their word. They are going on principles and the allocation of money but that makes no sense. The team is very passionate about this matter. This doesn’t need to be something that needs an NEC of angles to sort out. We are only following a mandate that is in line with out principles.

Nhlanhla Tshabalala, SAFPU Secretary General
Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.
Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on




17 July 2023 8:59 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana
2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup

More from Sport

Carlos Alcaraz. Picture: Twitter/@USOpenTennis

'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come'

18 July 2023 11:38 AM

The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @netballworldcup Instagram

Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that?

17 July 2023 9:23 AM

Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at the World Para Athletics Championships at the Charlety Stadium in Paris. Picture: Hesron Mwene Ntava.

Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs

16 July 2023 12:47 PM

The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath

15 July 2023 8:25 AM

Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Udufruduhu

Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry

14 July 2023 10:26 AM

The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrick Mabedi was announced as the interim Kaizer Chiefs coach on Monday 23 April 2018..Picture: Twitter/@KaizerChiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach

14 July 2023 9:16 AM

Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Carine06 from UK

Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions

14 July 2023 8:44 AM

Tennis analyst and promoter Bruce Davidson chats all things Wimbledon finals weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Chelsea manager, Avram Grant. Screengrab: @avramgrant/Instagram

'I almost joined Kaizer Chiefs,' says former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant

13 July 2023 9:22 PM

Grant is currently the coach of the Zambia national team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Maritzburg United FC logo. Picture: Maritzburg United FC Facebook page.

'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala

13 July 2023 11:17 AM

'The Team of Choice' suffered relegation from the Premiership last season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab of cricket pitch Prairie View, Texas on Twitter @hbtsa

[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more

13 July 2023 10:46 AM

Neil Manthorpe talks about cricket in America as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia

World

Court dismisses with costs Magudumana's bid to appeal her arrest in Tanzania

Local

[PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'

Local

EWN Highlights

Israelis march, block roads to protest judicial reforms

18 July 2023 3:02 PM

Mother of KZN student who died in Philippines grateful to give her proper burial

18 July 2023 2:57 PM

'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come'

18 July 2023 1:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA