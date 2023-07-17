Why big dream policy ideas that fail to materialise impacts the economy
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex.
South Africa is no stranger to political expediency.
A land where lots of political promises are made, and in most instances they fail to materialise.
South Africa erroneously spends far too much money, time and energy on things that are never going to happen.
The ongoing debate on National Health Insurance (NHI) and Karpowerships is an example of a lot of time and money spent on something that might never come to pass.
The issue of state banks is another example.
Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex says business and investors need to get better at identifying and calling out the things that will never happen.
The issue that investors are highlighting, and that there's a lot of worry about, is that we need to concentrate on the things that are going to happen, that are crises, like teachers retiring.Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex
No one is disagreeing that we need very high quality, universally available public healthcare for the majority of the population. That's not up for debate, it's how it's happening.Peter Attard Montalto, Managing Director at Intellidex
Listen to the audio for more.
