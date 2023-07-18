



Robert Marawa speaks to Bruce Davidson, tennis promoter.

Tennis promoter, Bruce Davidson believes Carlos Alcaraz has the ability to become one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller on centre court.

Alcaraz has now won two Grand Slam titles, having won the U.S Open last year.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Davidson says Alcaraz has a bright future ahead of him.

I think there will be a lot of records broken by Alcaraz. He has a bit of Nadal, a bit of Federer and a bit of Djokovic to his game. The conditions of the court also helped Alcaraz with his power game and it makes thing difficult for the opponent to match. Bruce Davidson, Tennis Promoter

He’s hasn’t got too many weaknesses to his game and the one thing that is a major factor to him is his speed across the court and his fitness levels. That will make a big difference when it comes to other next-gen stars that are trying to topple the big three. Bruce Davidson, Tennis Promoter

Three years ago we were warned about this kid and we lost touch of his capabilities. Bruce Davidson, Tennis Promoter

Davidson added that women’s champion Marketa Vondrosouva has blown the women’s game open after her win.

Vondrousova didn’t know if she would ever play tennis again. She lost her partnership with a major sponsor. Going in unseeded takes the pressure off somewhat because no one really expects anything from you and you treat every extra round as a bonus. Bruce Davidson, Tennis Promoter

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come'