Eskom making ‘gradual but meaningful progress’ to end load shedding - Ramokgopa
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has refuted claims suggesting that Eskom is not making any progress in efforts to eradicate load shedding.
He was addressing the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on Monday.
Among other things, Ramokgopa outlined steps that would be taken to bring an end to the rolling power cuts.
READ MORE:
-
Relief from current stage 6 power cuts coming, says Ramokgopa
-
SA will survive winter without 'worst-case load shedding scenario' - Ramokgopa
-
As the country was hit by high stages of load shedding due to cold weather last week, the minister was criticised over Eskom’s failure to meet demand.
Eskom is anticipating the return of over 5,000 megawatts of electricity on Tuesday, which is expected to keep the country far away from high stages of load shedding.
At the same time, Ramokgopa said the embattled utility resolved issues surrounding the storage of diesel.
He said apart from unplanned breakdowns in generating units, there were no signs that showed Eskom’s efforts to end load shedding would fumble.
“It’s gradual but meaningful progress that we are making. In addition to the technical solutions that we are seeking to resolve the issues of Eskom, we are also focused on addressing some of the underlying problems.”
He said he was confident that the country would remain at lower stages of load shedding.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom making ‘gradual but meaningful progress’ to end load shedding - Ramokgopa
More from Local
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly'
ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Magudumana's attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
All the news you need to know.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
'Die deure gaan oop vir Norman Afzal Simons, maar nie vir Elroy van Rooyen nie'
While the 'station strangler' will get another chance at life out on parole, his victim's life ended before it started.Read More
Court dismisses with costs Magudumana's bid to appeal her arrest in Tanzania
Dr Nandipha Magudumana has lost her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania, this comes after Magudumana argued her arrest and subsequent extradition from Tanzania to South Africa was done unlawfully.Read More
Pledge R67 to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund by calling into 702, TODAY ONLY!
Join the Mandelathon by calling 702 and pledging R67 or more to improve the lives of kids with the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.Read More
'The problem is with us' - Aarto isn't enough to cure SA's bad driving problem
Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in place.Read More
Murdered: 39 young lives wiped out in the WC since the start of the year
Just last week, 9-year-old Tiano Anthony died after being shot in the head in a known drug house in Manenberg.Read More