[PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Truth Coffee owner, David Donde.

The bus allegedly came under attack and swerved into the coffee shop just before 7 pm.

Donde says that the bus seemed to be coming down Buitenkant Street at speed.

He went through our brand new parklet… and straight into our front door. David Donde, Owner - Truth Coffee

FILE: A MyCity bus crashed into Truth Coffee shop. Picture: David Donde, Truth Coffee owner

He says that, as far as he is aware, there were only a few minor injuries and that everyone is alright.

Other than the front door and parklet, which were destroyed, the coffee shop did not take any structural damage.

A MyCiti bus drove into a coffee shop in Cape Town's CBD on Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/y4Akt9UwP3 ' CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) July 18, 2023

The bus crunched into our 1898 building’s wall… I can say 1898 brick vs bus, bricks: 1 one bus: 0. David Donde, Owner - Truth Coffee

