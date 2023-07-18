[PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Truth Coffee owner, David Donde.
The bus allegedly came under attack and swerved into the coffee shop just before 7 pm.
Donde says that the bus seemed to be coming down Buitenkant Street at speed.
He went through our brand new parklet… and straight into our front door.David Donde, Owner - Truth Coffee
He says that, as far as he is aware, there were only a few minor injuries and that everyone is alright.
Other than the front door and parklet, which were destroyed, the coffee shop did not take any structural damage.
A MyCiti bus drove into a coffee shop in Cape Town's CBD on Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/y4Akt9UwP3' CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) July 18, 2023
The bus crunched into our 1898 building’s wall… I can say 1898 brick vs bus, bricks: 1 one bus: 0.David Donde, Owner - Truth Coffee
Listen to the interview for more.
