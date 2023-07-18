Streaming issues? Report here
Is it thank you, next for Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez?

18 July 2023 10:36 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Ariana Grande
celebrity news

Ariana Grande faces rumours that she's divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage after Wimbledon pics.

After Ariana Grande's debut at Wimbledon over the weekend, rumours are swirling that the '7 rings' singer and her husband are heading for divorce after she was seen at the tennis event without her wedding ring.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (17 July), the 30-year-old singer posted this carousel of pics and videos.

One video showed the actress in the star-studded Wimbledon stalls with another clip and photos of her with her 'Wicked' co-star, Jonathan Bailey walking through London.

Hours after Grande's post, news broke that she's divorcing her real-estate husband of two years, Dalton Gomez - the pair tied the knot in May 2021 after dating for just over a year.

According to TMZ, the couple decided to end their marriage after initially separating in January.

Insiders have also claimed that the couple started having problems before she left to film for 'Wicked' in December last year.

Reports also state that Gomez visited Grande on set in London in an attempt to work through their issues and fight for their marriage.

However, TMZ reports that they couldn’t save their marriage and have walked away from the relationship – but still remain close friends.

The two have yet to comment on or confirm their divorce publicly.


This article first appeared on KFM : Is it thank you, next for Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez?




