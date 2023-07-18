Fans crushed by 7de Laan coming to an end: 'It brought families together'
Lester Kiewit speaks with longtime 7de Laan fan Meagen Goliath.
The hit show will air its final episode on 26 December this year.
The SABC cites budget constraints as the reason for cancelling the show, despite its popularity.
Goliath says she absolutely loves the show and feels it brought families together.
You knew that you were going to have supper, clean the kitchen, and after that, it's 7de Laan time.Meagen Goliath, Longtime 7de Laan Fan
RELATED: Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons
While some people found the show a bit unstructured in recent seasons, she feels it was very relevant to people’s lives.
If it seemed unstructured then I supposed it has to do with a person’s opinion. I for one felt it was based on current situations.Meagen Goliath, Longtime 7de Laan Fan
Whether you were a fan of the show's storylines, or used it to learn Afrikaans, you're sure to miss 7de Laan like so many others.
Listen to the interview for more.
