Putin pulls out of Black Sea grain deal. Hungry mouths in Africa to follow?
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Kulani Siweya, an Agricultural Economist with AgriSA.
South Africa imports 30% of its wheat from Ukraine and Russia.
On Monday, Putin pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Deal, which has raised concerns about the impact it will have on food security in Africa.
RELATED: Ramaphosa faces a diplomatic balancing act, with the economy at stake
The Black Sea Grain Deal allowed Ukraine to export grain, despite the ongoing war.
Siweya says that this deal was extremely important for South Africa, and it is not yet clear how we will be affected by its cancellation.
It is still early for us to see the full impact. The implications will be clearer over the coming days.Kulani Siweya, Agricultural Economist - AgriSA
South Africa has already imported most of our wheat for the year, says Siweyaso, so the short-term impact is unlikely to be severe. However, food prices are likely to rise in future.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Putin pulls out of Black Sea grain deal. Hungry mouths in Africa to follow?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171816120_child-in-a-wheat-field-in-vyshyvanka-the-concept-of-the-independence-day-of-ukraine-selective-focus-.html?vti=nmam5r3cbq8owmx9tn-1-35
