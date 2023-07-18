NSFAS to defund undeserving and ineligible students





Africa Melane speaks with Slumezi Skosana, spokesperson for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

NSFAS will defund undeserving students after reportedly learning earlier this year that the scheme lost R5 billion in bursaries allocated to 40 000 students between 2018 and 2021.

An undeserving student would be one who presented information to receive funding, but does not actually meet the financial or academic eligibility criteria says Skosana.

To meet the financial eligibility criteria, a student’s household income cannot exceed R350 000 per annum, and for the academic criteria, they must qualify for their course and be passing.

Skosana says that normally they are able to detect ineligible students at the beginning of the academic year but had to strengthen the system mid-year this year as some undeserving students did get through.

Even with the third-party sources of information we use to validate people’s information, some people were able to sneak through the net. Slumezi Skosana, Spokesperson - NSFAS

