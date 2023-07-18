Murdered: 39 young lives wiped out in the WC since the start of the year
Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight, Reagen Allen, joins John Maytham to discuss the latest statistics which have revealed that 39 children were reported to be murdered in the Western Cape since January 2023.
Gang violence accounts for the majority of child murders in the Western Cape.
Statistics released on Monday revealed that 39 children in the province have been murdered since the start of the year.
Just last week, 9-year-old Tiano Anthony died after being shot in the head in a known drug house in Manenberg.
It's believed the murder weapon was an illegal firearm that was being cleaned by the suspect.
A 34-year-old man, a known gang member believed to be closely related to the child, has appeared in court and has been charged with murder.
It is largely due to gang violence and stray bullets.Reagen Allen, MEC of Police Oversight - City of Cape Town
The current data is showing us that it is 60% as a result of gang violence.Reagen Allen, MEC of Police Oversight - City of Cape Town
Child murder is classified as the unnatural death of a child under the age of 18 years for which another person is responsible.
We have seen cases of abuse, abuse that ultimately leads to a young person losing his life.Reagen Allen, MEC of Police Oversight - City of Cape Town
There were two cases involving neglect...Reagen Allen, MEC of Police Oversight - City of Cape Town
Of the 39 children murdered this year, police have failed to make any arrests in the majority of cases.
In 29 of the cases, there have been no arrests.
Allen says that's where the help of the communities is crucial.
It's so important that theses matters lead to someone being arrested, tried and convicted.Reagen Allen, MEC of Police Oversight - City of Cape Town
RELATED:What really happened to Tiano Anthony?
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_61943254_-eddy-bear-lies-on-the-road.html?vti=nxyp54ofqev7puty6o-1-5
