Notorious WC hitman killed in police shootout
CAPE TOWN - A 29-year-old suspect regarded as one of the most notorious and dangerous hitmen in Western Cape was killed in a shoot-out with police in Lwandle.
Police said he was positively linked to at least 10 cases that claimed the lives of 12 people in Lwandle between February 2022 and March 2023.
It's understood the shootout happened during a police operation on Sunday night.
Officers then arrested two men who were with the deceased at the time.
They were also linked to some of the alleged kingpin's crimes, including several mass murders and the attempted murder of a police official.
The two suspects will appear in the local magistrates court once charged.
This article first appeared on EWN : Notorious WC hitman killed in police shootout
