'The problem is with us' - Aarto isn't enough to cure SA's bad driving problem
Lester Kiewit speaks to accident specialist Craig Proctor-Parker about the effectiveness of the Aarto Act in a country like South Africa.
The Automobile Association (AA) says that pilot phases of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act have failed to provide evidence that it's effective in saving lives.
Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled the Act should remain in place.
The Act makes provision for the controversial demerit system that could ultimately strip repeat offenders of their driving licences.
Similar legislation exists in places like the UK and Australia, but will it really have the intended effect in South Africa?
In those countries, where it's very strictly controlled, I'd say probably on a higher percentage ratio, yes it has had an effect.Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident specialist
Is that something that's going to work here? I highly, highly doubt it.Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident specialist
Proctor-Parker says it's not that the Aarto system is not a good one, but that there are systemic issues that exist that the Act doesn't deal with.
We can't just simply say, put thousands of extra police and that's going to target the problem - it's far greater than that.Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident specialist
We need to have that sense of driver training literally from your learner's license through to your drivers that is far more detailed and far more astute than it currently is.Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident specialist
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/_SKIDRiIEtk
