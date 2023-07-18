Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
'The problem is with us' - Aarto isn't enough to cure SA's bad driving problem

18 July 2023 11:01 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Aarto Act
AARTO
Points demerit system
demerit system
Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act
Aarto Amendment Act
'Hot Girl Walk'

Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in place.

Lester Kiewit speaks to accident specialist Craig Proctor-Parker about the effectiveness of the Aarto Act in a country like South Africa.

Photo: takahiro taguchi on Unsplash
Photo: takahiro taguchi on Unsplash

The Automobile Association (AA) says that pilot phases of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act have failed to provide evidence that it's effective in saving lives.

Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled the Act should remain in place.

The Act makes provision for the controversial demerit system that could ultimately strip repeat offenders of their driving licences.

Similar legislation exists in places like the UK and Australia, but will it really have the intended effect in South Africa?

In those countries, where it's very strictly controlled, I'd say probably on a higher percentage ratio, yes it has had an effect.

Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident specialist

Is that something that's going to work here? I highly, highly doubt it.

Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident specialist

Proctor-Parker says it's not that the Aarto system is not a good one, but that there are systemic issues that exist that the Act doesn't deal with.

We can't just simply say, put thousands of extra police and that's going to target the problem - it's far greater than that.

Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident specialist

We need to have that sense of driver training literally from your learner's license through to your drivers that is far more detailed and far more astute than it currently is.

Craig Proctor-Parker, Accident specialist

RELATED: AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed'

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




