Pledge R67 to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund by calling into 702, TODAY ONLY!





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Linda Ncube, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, about the late Nelson Mandela's legacy, the Mandelathon campaign, and how people can contribute.

It's Mandela Day (18 July) and usually it means 67 minutes of good deeds.

But the folks at the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund are extending 67 minutes of good deeds into a 'Mandelathon' where individuals, corporates, organisations, embassies and businesses can call into Radio 702 throughout the day to pledge R67 (or more), every month.

You can deposit your donations on the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund's website, here.

All proceeds will go to the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund or the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital.

Make your pledge today by calling 072 702 1702.

Bongani Bingwa says one of Mandela's biggest heartaches was spending time away from his family while he was in jail... and away from children whose futures he cared deeply about.

Madiba enjoyed the laughter and voices of kids and believed that every child had the right to access resources equally - this thinking established The Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.

Mandela used his international acclaim to put a spotlight on children's issues and to improve the life of kids, globally.

Once Madiba was president, he pledged a third of his salary towards his own fund.

Ncube says donations from the public will help keep Madiba's legacy alive which is about "seeing a need and doing something about it" - politically and beyond. We can all "do something, no matter how small."

Ncube says that donating R67 every month can help make a valuable difference in kids' lives - keeping Mandela's legacy alive.

Are you ready to donate something small to make a huge difference?

